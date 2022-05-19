Delaware could see record hot temperatures this weekend

Unusually hot temperatures will hit Delaware this weekend.

It’s going to feel more like mid-to-late July or August than May Saturday with temperatures forecasted for the mid-90’s in Wilmington and Dover -- and the beaches hitting 90 degrees.

But National Weather Service meteorologist Amanda Lee says the heat index could be even higher.

"Getting close to 100 on Saturday in particular Saturday afternoon across New Castle County as well as down through most of the state as well looking at heat indexes above 95 and close to 100 in the urban areas."

Lee notes the record high in Wilmington of 95. That could be in jeopardy Saturday.

Lee says record or not, the forecasted temperatures will be considerably higher than normal temps for this time of the year.

"For Wilmington the typical high temperature for mid-to-late May is only around the mid-to-upper 70s so we are definitely a bit above that."

Lee notes the usual safety precautions should be taken this weekend like checking on the elderly and those with health issues while not doing excessive activity in the heat.

On Sunday, temperatures could be over 90 again in Wilmington and Dover - and in the 80’s at the beaches, but a front comes through Sunday night into Monday bringing a chance of thunderstorms and rain, along with cooler temps.

Monday and Tuesday - temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70’s.