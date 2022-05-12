New Castle County ordinance exempts property taxes for disabled veterans

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer signed an ordinance Thursday that waives county property taxes for disabled veterans.

The ordinance covers New Castle County veterans who qualify for 100% disability through the U.S. Veterans Administration.

“I think it shows that there is universal support for the sacrifices made by veterans,” Meyer said.

The legislation passed unanimously in County Council.

Last year the state started exempting school property taxes for qualifying veterans, which Meyer said is about 82% of their total tax bills.

This ordinance covers the rest.

“What we’re saying today is if you served our country, and you’re disabled so you cannot work, we’re not going to put that financial burden on you. We, the general public, are going to shoulder that burden just like you shouldered a burden for us,” Meyer said.

He said the ordinance builds on partial tax exemption benefits the county passed for disabled veterans in 2018.

More than 160 veterans in New Castle County currently qualify for at least partial benefits.