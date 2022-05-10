Division of Small Business launches new website designed to support small businesses

A tool to help small businesses in Delaware is expanding from its Sussex County roots.

Delaware’s Division of Small Business recently launched SizeUpDelaware statewide.

The Division’s communications director Jessica Welch says the digital research software program provides specific market information to aid business owners in their decision-making process.

“It really provides small businesses with different tools so that they can help improve their business," said Welch. "It can help them to rank their business performance compared to any of their competitors; they can find new customers and suppliers and better understand their competitive landscape. And then they can also use it to really optimize advertising to make sure they’re targeting the right customers for their business.”

Welch adds that it can also help someone just starting their business discern where in the First State their business could be the most profitable.

The program started as a pilot in Sussex County in 2019.

"We have about 25,000 small businesses in Delaware. And they account for about 98% of all of the businesses in the State and more than 55% of the workforce," said Welch. "So we know small businesses are huge in Delaware; they’re a huge economic driver throughout the country, but particularly in our State, especially because we’re such a small State.”

SizeUpDelaware is free for small businesses and available through the Division of Small Business website or at the SizeUp website.

