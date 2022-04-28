Initiative aims to help businesses owned by minorities and women

A new program to help expand small business exports will feature an initiative focused on minority and women-owned businesses.

The program announced by the World Trade Center of Greater Philadelphia and Export Delaware seeks to give minority and women owned enterprises increased access to international partners and customers as they enter global supply chains.

It's the first program to offer minority and women owned businesses this type of access.

The program will offer mentorship opportunities with global supplier diversity directors from Fortune 500 companies and other business leaders

The plan is to help these businesses to learn how to connect with the global supplier diversity programs corporations offer.

Linda Conlin is the President of the World Trade Center of Greater Philadelphia. She describes what other benefits these mentors can provide minority and women-owned businesses.

"In addition to receiving training on how to access these global supply chains of major corporations, they will be receiving training in the fundamentals of exporting. And in addition to that they will have access to experienced companies," said Conlin.

The program’s goal is open the door for minority and women-owned businesses to grow, expand, and create more local jobs and equipping them to flourish in the future.

Beth Pomper is the Director of International Business Development for Delaware, She explains why offering these opportunities is important.

"It's an underserved community that can really help the region grow, prosper, and add jobs,” said Pomper. “So the whole key really is to try to educate this underserved community and teach them how to work the system to their benefit, to help them increase their business and grow."

The program is open to all eligible businesses, and it is funded by a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.