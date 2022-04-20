DNREC invites Delawareans to celebrate Earth Day

The theme of Earth Day this year is “Invest in Our Planet,” and DNREC is trying to help Delawareans do just that.

Much of DNREC’s Earth Day programming is aimed toward education and environmental initiatives, teaching young people how to be advocates for the future of the planet.

This year, DNREC generated more volunteer opportunities, along with creating an interactive online quiz to test Delawareans’ knowledge about climate change.

And they also brought back their Earth Day video contest, which was initially launched last year.

The second annual Earth Day Video contest asked students: “If you were in charge of the world, what actions would you take to improve the health of our planet?”

DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says that when it comes to the environment, students often become the teachers, bringing environmental practices they learn, such as recycling, home with them.

“This just really gives them a platform to really show that off,” said Garvin. “And for us it’s really an energy pump that kind of helps underscore why we do what we do, and why it’s necessary.”

The three winners of the contest were 7 year old Michael Hopkins, 12 year old Johannes Chow, and 18 year old Nathen Going. Over 70 students entered the contest this year, and DNREC hopes next year they can engage even more students.

The contest grabbed the attention of Governor John Carney, who attended the first award ceremony in 2021.

“I am proud of our young people who participated in the DNREC Earth Day video contest,” said Carney. “They showed us all the ways – small and large – we can improve the health of our planet on Earth Day and every day, from picking up litter to practicing recycling to planting a tree at your school or in your neighborhood. Congratulations to the participants of the contest and we look forward to seeing the positive impact you make on our state and our environment in the future.”

Governor Carney will be joining DNREC on Friday to celebrate Earth Day by planting trees for the Tree For Every Delawarean Initiative, which Garvin says has been a more recent focus in the department.

Delaware Division of Natural Resources /

“The TEDI, which is what it’s been coined now, really is part of the climate action plan the Governor announced last November. Because it has great climate benefits, as well as general air quality, but also benefits the water. So we’ve been really looking at that,” Garvin explained.

TEDI is part of Delaware’s comprehensive plan to respond to climate change that was announced last November. Just as the name suggests, the goal is to plant at least one tree for every Delawarean.

A TEDI planting took place during DNREC’s Volunteer Awards on Monday, helping to kick off both the initiative Earth Week programming.

Garvin notes that springtime tree planting yields greater success in the long run, making this a perfect time to get started.

To find out how to get involved in TEDI and other Earth Day programs, visit de.gov/earthday.