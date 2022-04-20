AAA: Delawareans will travel more this summer even with high gas prices

Despite higher gas prices, a poll conducted by AAA Travel shows Delawareans plan to travel more this summer than last.

With COVID concerns easing dramatically, almost 35% of people surveyed say they plan to travel more this summer than last summer.

About 60% say they are planning at least one trip of 50 miles or more this summer, and more than 40% will be planning multiple trips.

AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Jana Tidwell says higher gas prices are not really deterring those wanting to take trips.

"More than 35% of Delaware residents are telling AAA Travel that gas prices are not even a consideration in their travel plans. However, just about 50% of Delawareans tell us that they will take shorter trips or fewer trips because of the gas prices, yet they still want to travel. And almost 20% are telling us that they will adjust their budget due to higher gas prices so that they can still travel," said Tidwell.

As for the 26% of those surveyed either staying home or still unsure about summer travel plans, more than a third cite gas prices as the biggest influence on their decision.

Of the trips being planned, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Jana Tidwell says more are international.

"Almost 30% of Delawareans tell AAA Travel that they plan to travel internationally this summer. Now international travel was all but prohibited over the past couple of years due to the pandemic, due to travel restrictions," said Tidwell.

Also, this summer 20% of survey respondents are planning their first significant summer trip since before the pandemic.