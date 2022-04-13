Delaware DMV launches new mobile office

The Department of Motor Vehicles’ new On-The-Go trailer is up and running.

The ADA accessible, mobile office cost the department about $255,000 to launch.

It can perform all the same transactions as a traditional DMV office except for vehicle inspections, road exams, driver improvement and uninsured motorist services.

DelDOT’s Community Relations director C.R. McLeod says the goal is to increase access to DMV services for all Delawareans.

“The idea behind it is we can take this vehicle all across the state and really reach a lot of underserved communities that may not have the easiest time getting to one of our four brick-and-mortar locations,” said McLeod.

To start, the mobile trailer will be in New Castle County and Sussex County.

“We’ve already finalized that we’re going to have two locations on a semi-permanent basis,” said McLeod. “One in Wilmington right there at our DART headquarters building, and then one also in Seaford at the Big Lots Plaza.”

The Wilmington location will be open on Tuesdays, and the Seaford location on Thursdays. The hours are 10am to 2pm.

That schedule will remain in effect until October 31st. An updated schedule will be available on the DMV website at dmv.de.gov and via social media.

McLeod notes DelDOT is open to working with communities to have the mobile DMV visit different locations and events in the future.