Center for the Inland Bays director Chris Bason resigns

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is losing its longtime executive director.

After 18 years with the Center, Chris Bason steps aside on Monday, April 18, 2022 to raise his two daughters while his wife focuses on her career.

Bason says it was not an easy decision.

“It’s the hardest decision of my life. And I love the organization so much; it is an amazing organization," said Bason. "It’s an amazing team of people from the staff, to the Board to all of our volunteers, our financial supporters and our partners. It’s just this huge, robust group of people that are all aligned over protecting the water.”

Bason says he’s proud of his accomplishments as executive director, including the development of the State of the Bays Report, which examines 35 environmental indicators to determine how the Bays are doing.

He adds that the continued and sustained water quality improvements seen in recent years is “extremely gratifying.”

Bason says his other top accomplishments include overseeing the renovation of the James Farm Ecological Preserve in Ocean View and quadrupling the organization's budget.

He says the new director needs a strong science background and the ability to juggle many things.

“This organization is…it’s a strong nonprofit. And it’s also a national estuary program that its successes are dependent upon how well we can bring partners together; partners like Agriculture, the Department of Natural Resources, Sussex County and the Towns,” Bason said.

Deputy director Anna Fagan will serve as acting director until Bason’s replacement is hired.

