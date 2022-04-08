New Drop In House to help homeless youth in Wilmington

A new center for homeless youth and young adults is about to open in Wilmington’s Little Italy neighborhood.

The center is operated by West End Neighborhood House and will provide social services to youth aging out of the foster care system.

The Drop in Center is the first of its kind in Delaware, where young people can stop by and get the basics taken care of.

“Our Drop In Center is really going to be able to help stabilize a lot of the homeless youth that are in the community. So we’ll be able to provide services as simple as, you know, a shower, a hot meal. We’ll offer laundry services,” said Stacy Shamburger, director of West End’s Life Lines program, which runs the center.

She said they will be able to set up youth with addresses to receive mail and use on job applications, as well as education services.

As of now, there is no way to get an accurate count of homeless youth in Wilmington.

Shamurger said she hopes this drop in center will help change that.

The Drop in Center opens in the coming weeks. It’s located at 1708 West 8th Street in Wilmington.