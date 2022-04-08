© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

New Drop In House to help homeless youth in Wilmington

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published April 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
Mark Arehart
Delaware Public Media
Life Lines Director Stacy Shamburger stands in front of the new Drop In House.

A new center for homeless youth and young adults is about to open in Wilmington’s Little Italy neighborhood.

The center is operated by West End Neighborhood House and will provide social services to youth aging out of the foster care system.

The Drop in Center is the first of its kind in Delaware, where young people can stop by and get the basics taken care of.

“Our Drop In Center is really going to be able to help stabilize a lot of the homeless youth that are in the community. So we’ll be able to provide services as simple as, you know, a shower, a hot meal. We’ll offer laundry services,” said Stacy Shamburger, director of West End’s Life Lines program, which runs the center.

She said they will be able to set up youth with addresses to receive mail and use on job applications, as well as education services.

As of now, there is no way to get an accurate count of homeless youth in Wilmington.

Shamurger said she hopes this drop in center will help change that.

The Drop in Center opens in the coming weeks. It’s located at 1708 West 8th Street in Wilmington.

Delaware Headlines
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
See stories by Mark Arehart