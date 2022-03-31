Two local pet welfare organizations look to make care more accessible in Sussex County

The Delaware Humane Association and the Delaware SPCA are teaming up to address what they call a critical need for increased, affordable pet care in Sussex County.

Over the next two years, they’ll partner with the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement to examine that need using a $188,000 grant from Petsmart Charities.

Then, they’ll take that information to help open a new clinic offering low-cost and free veterinary services.

Delaware Humane executive director Patrick Carroll says he’s excited to expand the organization’s reach.

“One of the reasons I'm really excited about doing this in Sussex County is because we know it's one of the fastest growing counties in the country,” Carroll explained. “You know it’s growing and growing and growing, but there are not enough services. And definitely not enough going more toward the Western part of the county where there are more low income communities who need help.”

Carroll anticipates the new clinic may be a mobile clinic, giving DHA the ability to meet the needs of Delawareans where they are.

Delaware Humane currently provides low-cost care in Sussex County, and hopes to build on that foundation to make pet care more accessible and affordable for Delawareans with varying incomes.

Pet care services at the planned clinic will include preventative care, vaccinations, diagnostics, and spaying/neutering.