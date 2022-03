The Town of Milton is getting a new mayor.

John Collier defeated two-term incumbent Ted Kanakos in Saturday’s municipal election.

Collier received 376 votes to Kanakos’ 239.

He’ll be sworn in at the Milton Town Council’s April meeting.

The mayor’s race was the only contested seat this year.

Two town council incumbents - Larry Savage and Annette Babich - ran unopposed and will be sworn in for new terms at April's Town Council meeting.