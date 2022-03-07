AAA: No relief in sight for surging gas prices, but there are ways to conserve

AAA-Mid Atlantic doesn’t see any relief in sight for rising gas prices, but says there are ways to make the gas you buy go further.

According to AAA-Mid-Atlantic, gas prices hit a record high in Delaware on Monday - with the average price of $4.10 per gallon breaking the previous record of $4.07 in June 2008.

Higher gas prices are a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine causing crude oil prices to spike. Just in the last week gas prices have increased by 50 cents. In the past month there’s been a 72 cent increase, and it’s $1.39 higher than a year ago.

But AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Jana Tidwell said there are ways to try to save at the pump.

"Taking advantage of gasoline discount programs, wholesale retailers, grocery stores. They have gas discount programs, take advantage of those, every penny counts. Cleaning out the trunk, it's just about that spring cleaning time. Getting the junk out of the trunk will help maximize fuel efficiency because the heavier your vehicle is the more gasoline it takes to move it," said Tidwell.

Tidwell added just taking care of your vehicle properly can also help.

"AAA recommends that motorists perform routine vehicle maintenance on their cars. Making sure that the oil and filter are changed regularly, making sure your tires are properly inflated,” said Tidwell. “Doing those little things can actually help maximize your fuel economy."

And don’t expect to find cheaper prices over state lines. The average gas price in Pennsylvania is $4.23 while in New Jersey it’s $4.17. Maryland is the lowest in the region at $4.09.