Code Purple Kent County gets funding from Kent Levy Court Commissioners to stay afloat

Spring is nearly here - and with it hopefully some warmer weather.

But Code Purple Kent County shelters need financial help now to stay open through April 1, 2022 to help the homeless population.

Kent County Levy Court agreed last week to give Kent County Code Purple $60,000 to help get it through this season.

The group’s president Ennio Emmanuel says it costs $2,500 a month to run its People’s Community Center shelter for men and $5,000 a month to operate its Maranatha Church shelter for women/children.

And with funds running short, he says he approached Levy Court Commissioners for assistance.

“Let’s push to get this funding to help take care of our basic needs, which is rent and utilities," said Emmanuel. "And then let’s focus on what I can do as president - to help Code Purple Kent County - move on to getting further funding for programming and start to look at the bigger picture - homelessness has increased 65%.”

Emmanuel argues those rising numbers require an a more comprehensive effort to address homelessness,

"That’s a very stark number and it’s where we stand," said Emmanuel. "So we have to start preparing for emergency shelters in Kent County and in Sussex County - places like Milford or Harrington or Smyrna. There are deserts where - even though we’re in Dover - we have to start thinking about the tent cities and people living on the streets in all those areas."



Code Purple Kent County launched a capital campaign last year to help it expand. It’s seeking to raise $3 million to purchase 13-acres of land next to the Maranatha Christian Church in Dover.

So far - the organization has raised $125,000. But it’s money that it can’t use to handle current operations.

