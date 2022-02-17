February is National Teen Dating Violence and Prevention Awareness Month in Delaware

Gov. John Carney officially proclaimed February to be Teen Dating Violence Prevention and Awareness Month Thursday

Sue Ryan, Executive Director of the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence, says teen dating violence is a public health crisis.

“We are slowly coming out of a pandemic. COVID-19 is a public health crisis, and so is teen dating violence. It’s prevalence is alarming,” said Ryan. “Teen dating violence impacts the teens physical and emotional health now and as adults.”

She adds that violence can lead to depression, anxiety, use of substances, and more harmful behavior.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, about one in three U.S. teens ages 14 to 20 have been victims of dating violence and about the same number say they have committed relationship violence themselves.

But Delaware is making moves to help end teen dating violence. People’s Place Delaware provides prevention services for teen dating violence.

And State Rep. Krista Griffith (D-Fairfax) says the recently passed House Bill 254 will require schools to print the national National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) and National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233) on the back of student’s ID cards.

“This will help children in grades 7 through 12 as well as students in post secondary institutions such as the University of Delaware, Delaware State University, and Delaware Tech, so that they can have access directly to a number that might help them if they are in crisis, or they see a friend in crisis,” Griffith explained.

Some warning signs of abusive behavior in a partner include preventing or discouraging you from spending time with friends, family members, or peers, showing extreme jealousy of your friends or time spent away from them, bullying, and intimidation tactics.

If you recognize any of these behaviors in your own life, or in a loved one’s life, it’s important to get help.

Anyone experiencing dating violence can call 1-800-799-7233 (SAVE) for help.

