Rehoboth Beach Museum raising funds for Dolle's sign placement this spring

Efforts continue to raise money to move the iconic Dolle’s sign to its new home.

The bright orange sign, which welcomed boardwalk visitors to Rehoboth for nearly 60 years, was taken down from its familiar perch on December 15, 2021.

The Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment then unanimously approved the Rehoboth Beach Museum’s request to take the 3,700-pound sign and mount it on the west side of its building.

That mounting will take thousands of dollars - and Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum director Nancy Alexander says they aren’t there yet.

“We worked very hard to make sure that that sign had a nice new home. We’ve (already) reached out to a few of our supporters to raise about half of the funds needed," said Alexander." We need about $35,000 to relocate the sign; and that included taking it down, storing it and remounting it on the Museum.”

She adds that the museum needs the public’s help to raise the rest of the money.

“We are so very much looking forward to having the sign on the Museum. And if you go to our website - rehobothbeachmuseum.org - you’ll see a mockup, a computer mockup of what the sign will look like when it is hung on the side of the Museum that faces the canal," said Alexander.

Any donations above and beyond the total needed will go into the museum’s General Operations Fund.

Alexander says hopefully the Dolle’s sign can be mounted on the side of the Museum sometime in May.

