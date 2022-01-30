© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Modest vehicle fare increase; new discounts authorized on Cape May Lewes Ferry

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published January 30, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST
Ferry Departing Cape May.jpg
DRBA
/
Ferry departing Cape May, New Jersey

Fares on the Cape May Lewes Ferry are about to increase.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority Commissioners voted unanimously to increase fares at its most recent monthly meeting.

All vehicle fares for trips between April and October will increase $2.

Return trip value fares will remain unchanged, providing about an 18%discount compared to one-way fares.

Child passenger rate will drop by $1. All other passenger fares will remain unchanged including the $2 discount for first responders added in 2019

Passenger and shuttle fares have not increased since 2009.

The fare increase is projected to boost revenues an estimated $132,000, but still provide reduced rates for families with children and first responders.



