Two winning tickets announced in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing
There’s good and bad news surrounding Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.
The good news is that two ticket holders have won the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball history.
The bad news is - those winners were not from Delaware.
Wednesday’s jackpot climbed to a whopping $632.6million.
One winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin, the other in California.
The jackpot has a cash value of $448.4 million.
The First State still hasn’t had a Powerball jackpot winner since December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.
Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball was 17. The Powerplay multiplier was 2.