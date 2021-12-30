Delaware Dept. of Correction suspends prison visitation amid COVID surge

For the third time since the start of the pandemic, the Delaware Department of Correction is suspending in-person visits to state prisons - effective at the end of the day Friday, Dec. 31st.

The suspension is an effort to protect inmates and staff amid the record surge in COVID-19 cases.

Commissioner Monroe Hudson, Jr. said, so far, screening, testing and other mitigation measures have kept the number of inmate cases low and that halting visitation is a necessary step to keep the virus out of facilities.

The suspension also applies to certain work release and violation of probation facilities. The department says the situation will be reviewed on a continual basis and they’ll restart visits when it’s safe to do so.

In the meantime, the department will continue to offer phone and video visitation.

