'A Matter of Facts' podcast: Marcus Funk and podcasts

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information. Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities' podcast– A Matter of Facts – delves into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming. In season 2 of the podcast, it examines more closely popular sources of news and information.

This week on The Green, we offer the latest episode of A Matter of Facts, featuring a conversation about podcasts with Sam Houston State University's Marcus Funk.

Funk is an associate professor of mass communication at Sam Houston State. His research focuses on community and online journalism, and he has written about the role of podcasts in those settings.

Delaware Public Media is proud to produce A Matter of Facts with Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming

Delaware Humanities also thanks the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.