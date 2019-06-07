The Green - June 7, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Regulations to govern new industrial development in parts of Delaware‘s Coastal Zone are nearly ready to go. But will the expected economic development boost follow when they’re officially implemented?

Contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at the new Coastal Zone development regulations and their potential impact.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss proposed regulations to given Coastal Zone new industrial development.

There’s a new book out this summer that First State political junkies won’t want to miss.

It’s called “Byrd of Legislative Hall” and is the story of Bob Byrd, lobbyist and a former State Representative.

Byrd’s book, produced with the help of veteran Delaware political reporter Celia Cohen, offers an inside look at state politics through the lens of Byrd’s career.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele recently chatted with Byrd about writing the book and some of the stories it tells.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews lobbyist and former state lawmaker Bob Byrd about his book "The Byrd of Legislative Hall."

The University of Delaware is starting significant upgrades to its athletics infrastructure.

The school has talked before about these kind of improvements before, but UD intern contributor Dan Rosenfield explains why its working out this time and what it means for student-athletes.



UD intern contributor Dan Rosenfield reports on upgrades to the Univ. of Delaware's athletic facilities.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we head to WMPH and Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District – one of the two schools we’ve partnered with on our to our Generation Voice Youth Media project.

In the past, we’ve usually focused on the more news-oriented features produced by students. This time, we’re shaking thing up, showcasing one of the student interviews with a local music artist.

And the one we have for you this week is from Sage Duarte, who is just finishing up her freshman year at Mount Pleasant. She sat down with Wilmington singer/songwriter Jea Street Jr.