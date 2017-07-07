The Green - July 7, 2017
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
Delaware’s 2018 budget is in place, but delivering it required an unprecedented overtime session. We breakdown the budget deal and the fallout from it with political reporter James Dawson.
James Dawson also look at what led to the wind farm leases off Delaware’s coast becoming a boon for Maryland rather than the First State.
Science reporter Katie Peikes takes us to Port Mahon to learn about an effort to help turtles overcome a man-made obstacle to their nesting cycle.
In our latest Arts Playlist, Mark Arehart introduces us to Elisabeth Bard, latest artist showing at the state’s Mezzazine Galley in Wilmington
This week's Enlighten Me features more work from our Generation Voice youth Media project as students explore the sanctuaries in their lives.