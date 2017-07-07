© 2021
Delaware Headlines

The Green - July 7, 2017

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published July 7, 2017 at 4:07 PM EDT
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Delaware’s 2018 budget is in place, but delivering it required an unprecedented overtime session.  We breakdown the budget deal and the fallout from it with political reporter James Dawson.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss the conclusion of the 2017 legislative session and the battle over the 2018 budget.

James Dawson also look at what led to the wind farm leases off Delaware’s coast becoming a boon for Maryland rather than the First State.

Delaware Public Media's James Dawson reports on the fate of wind farm leases of Delaware's coast.

Science reporter Katie Peikes takes us to Port Mahon to learn about an effort to help turtles overcome a man-made obstacle to their nesting cycle.

Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes reports on a project to get terrapins to and from their nesting areas at Port Mahon safely.

In our latest Arts Playlist, Mark Arehart  introduces us to Elisabeth Bard, latest artist showing at the state’s Mezzazine Galley in Wilmington

Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews photographer Elisabeth Bard.

This week's Enlighten Me features more work from our Generation Voice youth Media project as students explore the sanctuaries in their lives.

Generation Voice: "Where is your sanctuary?" - Part 2

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
