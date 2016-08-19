The Green - August 19, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Work is getting started on the redevelopment at Fort Dupont, where a 325-acre historic site will eventually be transformed to include a new residential community, shops and an entertainment center while preserving many former military buildings that date back to the 19th century. Contributor Jon Hurdle has an update on the project and what it may mean for Delaware City.

GREENSEG1-8-19-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the redevelopment project at Fort Dupont. Listen • 9:09

Our series of Candidate Conversations - part of Delaware Debates 2016 - continues. This week, we hear from two Democratic candidates for US House – Sean Barney and Lisa Blunt Rochester.

GREENSEG2-8-19-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. House Sean Barney. Listen • 13:09

GREENSEG3-8-19-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. House Lisa Blunt Rochester. Listen • 16:09

In our Arts Playlist, we learn more about Dark Humor, an Delaware Art Museum exhibit of contemporary African-American art that uses subversive humor to question cultural and racial stereotypes.