The Green - August 12, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

The issue of heroin and opioid abuse and overdoses has become a major issue in the First State – and one some political candidates are seeking to prioritize. We hear more from Democratic candidate for New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer about his proposal to tackle the heroin epidemic.

GREENSEG1-8-12-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly discusses Delaware's heroin epidemic - and a plan to address it - with Attorney Matt Meyer, running for New Castle County Executive. Listen • 9:45

We also have more in our series of Candidate Conversations – this week, it’s Democratic candidate governor John Carney and the Libertarian in that race, Sean Goward.

GREENSEG2-8-12-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Carney. Listen • 16:39