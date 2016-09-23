2016 Candidate Conversations: Governor

The 2016 election cycle is now moving into full swing.

As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate Conversations.

We’ve reached out to all candidates that have filed to run in the races for Governor and U.S. House and invited them to sit down with us. Candidates in each race are being asked the same set of questions to allow you to get to know then and compare them.

In the race for governor, four candidates are running to replace Jack Markell, who is leaving after reaching his two-term limit in office.

Republicans Colin Bonini and Lacey Lafferty will face off in a September primary to decide who will join Democrat John Carney and Libertarian Sean Goward on the November General Election ballot.

Candidate Conversations, produced with support from AARP, are part of Delaware Debates 2016, a collaboration between Delaware Public Media and the University of Delaware's Center for Political Communication.

Colin Bonini has served as a State Senator for his Dover area district since 1994. He was last re-elected in 2014, defeating Independent party of Delaware candidate Michael Tedesco by a 74 to 26 percent margin. He ran for State Treasurer in 2010, losing to Democrat Chip Flowers by a 51-49 percent margin.

Colin Bonini's official campaign website

John Carney is in his third term as Delaware's lone member of the U.S. House. He was most recently re-elected in 2014, receiving nearly 60 percent of the vote to beat Republican Rose Izzo, the Green party's Bernard August and Libertarian Scott Gesty. Carney previously ran for governor in 2008, narrowly losing to Jack Markell in the Democratic primary (51-49 percent). he was Lt. Gov. under Gov. Ruth Ann Minner from 2001-2009.

John Carney's official campaign website

Sean Goward retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2014 and is currently a Signal Maintenance Technician for Norfolk Southern Corporation. He is running for elected office for the first time.

Sean Goward's official campaign website

Andrew Groff currently runs his own company, Avero Holdings, LLC, after previously working for StrideRite Corporation and Nike. He also teaches at Delaware Tech. Groff was the Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in 2012 and 2014, losing in 2012 to Tom Carper and 2014 to Chris Coons.

Andrew Groff's Green Party website.

Lacey Lafferty is a retired Delaware State Police trooper. This is her first run for elected office, though she worked on Jane Brady's 1994 campaign for Attorney General and was a committeewoman for the 40th District in the early 1990s.

Lacey Lafferty's official campaign website

