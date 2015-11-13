The Green - November 13, 2015

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

The First State got an “F” for ethics and transparency in a new report from the Center for Public Integrity and Global Integrity. Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson examines why - and how some say Delaware can improve.

greenseg1-_11-13-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne discusses Delaware's failing grade in the 2015 State Integrity Investigation by the Center for Public Integrity and Global Integrity with political reporter James Dawson. Listen • 13:54

As the landscape of drug and alcohol abuse evolves in Delaware, so do its treatment centers. Wilmington-based Community Connections expanded downstate this week with the opening of a new bricks and mortar withdrawal management center in Harrington. We spoke with Community Connections director Cathy McKay to learn more.

GREENSEG2-11-13-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik speaks with Connections Community Service Programs director Cathy McKay about their new withdrawal management center in Harrington, and what it says about the state's changing landscape of addiction recovery. Listen • 10:39

Helen Farr Sloan is perhaps best known as the second wife of realist painter and illustrator John Sloan. Thanks to her philanthropy, The Delaware Art Museum is home to the largest collection of his work. But Farr Sloan was also an accomplished artist. And in our Arts Playlist, we take you to Wilmington for an exhibition of her work.

GREENSEG3-11-13-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interviews Heather Campbell Coyle, curator of American Art at the Delaware Art Museum, about Helen Farr Sloan and her art. Listen • 7:29

Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen examines new research that foresees an increase in nuisance flooding in many coastal communities – including those in the First State - in coming years.

GREENSEG4-11-13-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Eli Chen reports on the likely increase in nuisance flooding as sea levels rise. Listen • 6:29

Women are more likely to leave science, technology, engineering and math careers early, contributing to a gender imbalance in those growing fields. It's what's known as the leaky pipeline of STEM. Now, University of Delaware assistant professor Chad Forbes has received $1.8 million from the National Science Foundation to study why it happens. Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik spoke with Forces to learn more about his research.