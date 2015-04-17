The Green - April 17, 2015

This week on "The Green" from Delaware Public Media.

An update on Delaware's charter schools as a handful find themselves facing increased state scrutiny.

Science reporter Eli Chen examines a new study on health care services for inmates with HIV highlights new approaches used in Delaware’s correctional system.

In our Arts Playlist, a conversation with Duncan Sheik and Nell Benjamin, part of the creative team behind the Delaware's Theatre Company's new show "Because of Winn Dixie."



As Delaware's Jewish community commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Week we speak with Steve Gonzer, producer of the film "No Denying: Delawareans Bear Witness to the Holocaust."



And another sample of the work produced by Generation Voice - our youth media project in the Brandywine School District.

