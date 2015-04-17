© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

The Green - April 17, 2015

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published April 17, 2015 at 4:54 PM EDT
the_green_small_web.jpg

This week on "The Green" from Delaware Public Media.

An update on Delaware's charter schools as a handful find themselves facing increased state scrutiny.

Science reporter Eli Chen examines a new study on health care services for inmates with HIV highlights new approaches used in Delaware’s correctional system.

In our Arts Playlist,  a conversation with Duncan Sheik and Nell Benjamin, part of the creative team behind the Delaware's Theatre Company's new show "Because of Winn Dixie."

 
As Delaware's Jewish community commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Week we speak with Steve Gonzer,  producer of the film "No Denying: Delawareans Bear Witness to the Holocaust."
 
And another sample of the work produced by Generation Voice - our youth media project in the Brandywine School District.
 

Tags

Delaware HeadlinesCharter schoolsGeneration VoiceHolocaust Remembrance DayDelaware Theatre Co.The Green
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media