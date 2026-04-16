Delaware Department of Ag inducts three farms into their Century Farms program

Three family farms: Iona Stables and Inn in Milford, The Stots Family farm in Smyrna, and The Wright Family Farm in Harrington were recognized by Ag Dept. and state lawmakers for reaching at least 100 years of operation.

Iona Stables and Inn was originally purchased in 1875- which makes their operation over 150 years old. David and Margret Argo purchased several more adjoining parcels of land through 1928. The original parcel made up 405 acres, and was a blacksmith shop and mail-drop before becoming a farm.

Today, the land is owned by Robert Muncie and Linda Muncie.

The Wright Family farm was originally purchased in 1919, right after the first World War had ended, by William and Effy Wright. The original farmhouse was built in 1929.

Today, the land is owned by Ronald and Charline Wright, who acquired it in 1973.

The Stots Family farm has been in the family since Herman and Elizabeth Stots purchased the land in 1922. It’s since been passed down in the family to their descendant, Teresa Swartz, and her

Mikayla Paul / Delaware Farm Bureau John and Teresa Swartz, the inheritors of the Stots Family Farm, and their family.

husband, John Swartz.

John says the family tradition of keeping the land is a choice.

“I’d like to thank her mom and dad for being faithful- for taking care of the farm all these years, never selling it when they had offers, and keeping it in the family. We’re just trying to uphold that tradition.” he told DPM.

The Swartzs’ say that they’ve received offers of a million dollars or more for the land since the 1980s, but they’ve always turned them down in favor of continuing the family tradition.

They added they promised Teresa's parents they'd continue to do what their family has done for 100 years when they acquired the land last year.

Delaware Ag Secretary Don Clifton says the 100-year milestone is significant.

“That these families have been here that long, or longer, is a testament to: their passion for agriculture [and] their commitment to the hard work it takes to be in agriculture and stay in agriculture.” he said.

Clifton adds agriculture is an “extremely valuable” way of life, and the farming families in the Century Farms program do so through commitment to their tradition.

The Century Farm program has now recognized 163 farms since its launch in 1987.