UD names interim athletic director to permanent post

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published February 2, 2026 at 3:24 PM EST
Delaware Public Media
The University of Delaware’s new Athletic Director is a familiar face.

Jordan Skolnick was named interim athletic director last March, after Christine Rawak left. In the interim role, he guided UD into a new conference, Conference USA, and saw UD football make it to the 68 Ventures Bowl in its first year in the highest tier of college football. Delaware became just the second program ever to win a bowl game in its inaugural FBS season.

Skolnick oversees 22 varsity teams, as well as campus recreation programs and the university’s sports performance and analytics major in partnership with UD’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Student athletes also continue to do well in the classroom, finishing the fall 2025 semester with an average 3.3 GPA, the 24th-consecutive semester with a 3.0 GPA or better.

In a statement, UD Football Head Coach Ryan Carty called Skolnick, “a master relationship-builder,” and credited him for the program’s smooth transition to college football’s top division.

Skolnick is a graduate of Brandeis University and the University of North Carolina. He has been with UD since 2016.
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
