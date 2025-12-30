Lewes rings in New Year with 350 pound steam engine bell

To celebrate the United States turning 250 years old this year, the first town in the First State will ring bells on New Year's morning.

Lewes announced its plans to celebrate in December.

The town has a long history with the United States railroad, which the Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association wants to preserve. David Ludlow, who is on its board of directors, said his organization will join in the celebration by bringing out a 1913 historic steam engine bell for people to ring.

“To have the mayor say, 'Let's all go out and ring bells on January 1st,'... I said to the rest of the people in the organization, 'We got to do this. Even if this bell does weigh 350 pounds, we're going to do it.'"

The bell's weight is a rough estimate, Ludlow said. Figuring out how to get it out to the track at the Lewes Junction on New Year's Day was difficult.

His organization has the bell’s Pennsylvania Railroad steam engine #60 in storage, where it’s being restored. Ludlow said the bell was attached to the engine until a few years ago.

While the locomotive won't be in Lewes, Ludlow said his organization will have food and drinks out near the Lewes Public Library with the bell.

“People can come up and actually ring the bell to ring in the New Year, celebrating 250 years of our nation's history,” he said.

Lewes’s bell ringing takes place at 10 a.m. on New Year's Day. Adults will be charged five dollars to ring the steam engine bell, and kids can ring it for free.

