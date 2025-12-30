Delaware State Parks hosts free hikes statewide on New Year's Day

Delaware State Parks invites folks to join in on 21 free hikes statewide on New Year’s Day.

Delaware State Parks Director Matthew Ritter said there’s a hike out there for every Delawarean.

“I think it really depends on what you're looking for,” Ritter said. “For those that are really interested in the history, we have some great opportunities around Port Penn, near Delaware City, also down at Cape Henlopen with Fort Miles.”

Ritter added hikers will start the year off celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary as well as Delaware State Parks’s 75th anniversary.

“And we have events and incredible opportunities throughout the year to celebrate not only our parks, but our visitors and our incredible staff and volunteers. So this is a kickoff event for a year long celebration of our Delaware State Parks.”

Information on accessible trails and mobility aids can be found at the state parks website, Ritter adds.

Attendees will be able to join hiking groups at each of the designated locations or head out on their own. Delaware State Parks also offers self-guided hiking opportunities on the first.

The First Day Hikes are pet-friendly, with many parks open for biking and horseback riding.

The first hike of the day starts at 7:30 a.m. at Trap Pond in Laurel. Hikers can also head to First State Heritage Park from 1 to 2 p.m., White Clay Creek from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Brandywine Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.