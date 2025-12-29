New Year’s Eve in Delaware doesn’t have to be just for adults

Families with kids are always looking for things to do around the holidays and New Year’s Eve is no different as there are some options.

The Brandywine Zoo once again hosts its Zoo Year’s Eve with an early celebration and ball drop at noon.

Usually, they have two countdowns and ball drops, but because of renovations this year, there will only be one, and online registration is highly recommended because they may sell out.

If you visit the zoo between 10 am and noon, you need to purchase an event ticket which is $5, members and children 2 and under will be admitted free.

Mark Shafer is the executive director of non-profit Delaware Zoological Society that supports the mission of the zoo. He describes some of the fun of the event.

"Countdown at noon and then we have a disco bullet that drops, and then everybody gets some apple cider for a toast. And it's just it's good, clean, fun and a lot of fun. The kids really, really enjoy it and so do the parents, frankly," said Shafer.

The event will include sparkling apple cider for the young ones to toast in the new year, and Shafer says the zoo will stay open after the event.

"We're open until 4 that day. So anyone who comes out after 12:30, the zoo will be free,” said Shafer. “Just come on in and depending on the weather, most of the animals are out."

The Delaware Museum of Nature and Science will hold its “Roaring into the New Year,” with a countdown and ball drop at noon on New Year’s Eve.

The event from 9:30 am to noon is $5 for members ages 1 and up, $20 for non-members ages 3 and up, and it’s $8 for non-members ages 1 and 2 years old.