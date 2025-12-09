Univ. of Delaware appoints Laura Carlson its president.

University of Delaware appoints interim president Laura Carlson as its new president.

UD’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Carlson its 29th president, noting she brings over 30 years of experience in higher education, including time as an educator, researcher, and administrator.

Carlson is only the second woman to hold the post in the university’s over 280 year history.

Kathy F. Atkinson/Kathy F. Atkinson / University o / University of Delaware Environmental Portraits of Interim President Laura Carlson

She joined UD as provost in 2022 after 25 years at Notre Dame and was named the interim president in July when former President Dennis Assanis stepped down in July.

In September, Board of Trustees chair Terri Kelly told the university community it would take about three months to decide whether to appoint Carlson or launch a nationwide search.

She was selected after what UD calls an “extensive and robust” effort during the fall semester to ask stakeholders what qualities and experience in UD’s next president should have through multiple listening sessions and an online survey.

Since taking over on an interim basis, Carlson used her “Becoming OneUD” initiative to gather input from hundreds of people through town halls and online submissions. She created a Staff Council in response to suggestions during the staff town hall.

Carlson officially takes over January 1, 2026.

