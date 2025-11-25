Zach Bryan tour to visit The Woodlands at Dover Motor Speedway in 2026

Dover Motor Speedway is bringing another major music event to The Woodlands.

The Woodlands is among the stops on Zach Bryan’s recently announced “With Heaven on Tour” that has 40 total dates across the United States and Europe in 2026.

Dover will host 2 shows - September 18th and 19th.

“We have a great relationship with AEG Presents. They’d been kicking around some ideas since the success of Phish to figure out what they can next do in the idyllic setting that is The Woodlands, here on our property. And, this is the first idea that they came together with,” said Dover Motor Speedway Vice President of Marketing & Communications Gary Camp.

The two Dover shows are the only ones planned in Mid-Atlantic area. The closest other stops are Foxborough, Massachusetts and Charlotte, North Carolina during his tour.

“He’s not playing any of the other major metropolitan areas right around us here in the Mid-Atlantic, he’s not in Philadelphia and Baltimore and New York City, so if you’re a Zach Bryan fan this is the place to be to see him perform in the fall of next year.” said Camp.

The Woodlands' most recent concert event was Phish’s four-day Mondegreen Festival in August 2024.

Before that, the venue hosted the Firefly Music Festival from 2012 to 2022, bringing artists like Paul McCartney, Eminem, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Kendrick Lamar to the First State.

Camp adds bringing Bryan to the region could open the door for even more shows in the future.

Dover residents living in 19901, 19902, and 19904 zip codes will get first crack at tickets. Pre-sale for people in those areas begins on December 4th at 10am.

Zach Bryan’s September dates fall just after the end of the summer season, tying into the Speedway’s effort to plug into the broader summer tourism market.

Dover Motor Speedway’s annual NASCAR weekend is May 15-17 - featuring the NASACR All-Star race May 17th.