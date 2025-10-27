Trap Pond State Park breaks ground on new splash park

Trap Pond State Park begins work on its new attraction - the Cypress Splash zone.

The Cypress Splash Zone, located near the Bald Cypress Nature Center, will be a 5,000 square foot water play area.

DNREC says this location was selected due to an identified need in Laurel and the surrounding area for a summer recreation opportunity.

Matthew Ritter is director of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation

“This area is really in need of an area to go and just cool down during the summer. We’re thrilled to fill that void within Trap Pond State Park. The benefits, beyond just enjoyment, the benefits to your mental health, your physical health, parks play a huge role in that. We’re excited to continue to fill that spot.” he told DPM.

Ritter also says it will offer four different zones designed to accommodate different age groups.

“The splash zone itself will have four different areas, and each area will have multiple features within those zones So, depending on the age of your child, or just your preference in general, there may be some splash features that are just more friendly for your age group. " he said.

The project has been planned for the last three years, with funding for design and engineering originally secured via a state Economic Development Administration grant in 2022.

$3.5 million was provided through the state's Bond Bill with another $1.5 million pitched in by Sussex County in 2024 for construction and development costs.

Ritter adds much of the complex will have a “pour-in-place” rubber surface, which is meant to increase the accessibility of the water feature by making it easier to walk on.

The complex is expected to be up and running in the summer of 2026.