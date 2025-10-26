Delaware Continuum of Care holds annual meeting

The Delaware Continuum of Care held its annual meeting this week.

The Delaware Housing Alliance was joined by several state and regional organizations and agencies that address housing insecurity for a day-long event Thursday.

The event focused on multiple aspects of homelessness in Delaware and beyond - with an emphasis on guidance for organizations amid current and potential funding cuts to sources they rely on.

Delaware Housing Alliance executive director Rachel Stucker says, due to the uncertainty of federal funding, her organization spent much of this year waiting.

“But, we can’t wait anymore to find out. Part of what we want to get out of today is get everyone in the room to start thinking about what resources they do have that they can bring to bear on the problem." she said told DPM. "Unfortunately, like with a lot of issues, the state and local entities are going to have to figure out how to step up their participation in contributing to providing services and housing to people who are experiencing homelessness.”

Stucker notes President Trump’s executive order calling for unsheltered homeless people who “cannot care for themselves” to be institutionalized, is particularly problematic for their ability to administer care.

“If you are not familiar with this executive order, get yourself in a happy place before you read it. It’s actually a pretty quick read, but it’s really really problematic and in many ways is the antithesis of what we’re trying to accomplish for people who are sleeping outside and need our help.” she said.

The July executive order mandates those sleeping outside who “cannot care for themselves” be civilly committed and instructs federal agencies to restrict or rescind funding from jurisdictions that do not enforce these standards.

It also instructs housing and service organizations receiving federal funding to share health information with federal law enforcement.

Stucker adds the Housing Alliance will be in Dover this January to push for legislation addressing homelessness in Delaware.