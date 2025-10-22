Lewes Parks and Rec. does not move forward with bonfire ban

The Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission did not move forward with a proposed ban on bonfires following concerns raised by a resident.

The commission received a letter from a citizen living near Savannah Beach asking them to consider an outright ban of all bonfires on the beach, raising concerns about wood smoke’s effect on health and ash being dumped into the bay water, renewing a complaint they made in 2022 to then mayor Andrew Williams.

Lewes Parks and Recreation heard the complaint, but ultimately decided the ban sought was not necessary.

Interim Chair of the Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission Kay Carnahan.

“The bonfire policy is a strong one in the city. Residents are to get a permit to have a bonfire, and the rules are very strict. The three main vendors that the city uses are well aware of the restrictions and the actions they must take.” she told DPM. "“Our beach is very long and would require constant patrolling to stop it. It is a part of many people’s vacations, so the city felt that organizing it and regulating it was the way to move forward.”

Those regulations include obtaining a permit to have a bonfire. Carnahan says the city gives out a maximum of three permits per day. And those who do have fires must have them in containers, like metal fire pits.

She says those containers heavily reduce smoke, addressing a health concern raised in the complaint.

Carnahan adds that ash is required to be properly disposed of under city rules and the city has since added a notice about dumping ash in the bay water on the city website.

She argues those dumping ash into the bay are likely people that didn’t get a permit to burn in the first place.

Carnahan urges anyone thinking about having a fire to get the proper permits.