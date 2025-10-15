Rehoboth Beach planning new safety features near Bandstand.

The city of Rehoboth is beginning its bandstand barrier project.

The project would install 32 fixed bollards, each five feet apart, on Rehoboth Avenue approaching the Rehoboth Bandstand, and an additional 35 bollards at the end of Rehoboth Avenue approaching the boardwalk.

Bollards are typically used to restrict traffic, and to prevent vehicle intrusions on areas that are meant for foot traffic only.

The Bandstand is a main area of concern due to the annual Bandstand Summer Concert Series, which attracts increased foot traffic.

Evan Miller is Rehoboth’s Assistant City Manager.

“2 years ago, we actually started closing down the bandstand to vehicular traffic starting at 6pm, with the goal of removing any vehicles from that area, just to enhance public safety. So, this safety plan, these improvements, are geared towards ensuring pedestrian safety.“ he told DPM.

City of Rehoboth Beach A 3D rendering of how the bollards will look upon the project's completion.

The project will cost the city around $1.1 million dollars. Miller says that money was sourced from other parts of the city budget.

“We had budgeted for the completion of the beach patrol project this fiscal year, it’s estimated that project will actually come under budget. So, we’re going to appropriate some of that monies to purchase the bollards." he said.

The remainder of the cost lies in installation, which Miller says will be part of next fiscal year’s budget.

Two swing gates will also be installed which can be opened to allow emergency vehicle access to the beach - as well as other needed vehicle access.

Miller notes the project will require some demolition of concrete and pavement, causing some sidewalk closures and pedestrian detours during the project’s construction schedule.

The project is projected to be completed by May 2026 - ahead of the summer season.