Historical marker commemorating Brinkley Hill unveiled in Camden

The Delaware Public Archives unveils its latest historical marker commemorating Brinkley Hill in Camden.

Brinkley Hill was a free black community crucial to the route of the Underground Railroad, and notably a very common stop and safe haven for Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman.

The area was home to trusted Tubman allies William and Nathaniel Brinkley, who provided shelter and hiding places, while actively assisting escaped slaves, risking their own freedom to do so.

William Brinkley would go on to found the Zion AME Church, which still has members in Camden.

Speaking before the unveiling was Tina Brinkley-Potts, a Brinkley family descendant.

"Our family is being shared today, but there are so many rich stories from this area." she said. "When i was a teenager, I used to be right on Center St. with my two best friends. That was my safe place... What I didn't know at the time was: I was safe here because it was the land my family owned"

34th District Representative Lyndon Yearick was the legislative sponsor for this marker.

“Part of it is the individuals that came much before me, the family, the archives, the social studies teacher… it takes a sponsor to get the ball rolling in regard to the historical marker so I had a small piece in just being a part of the process that it takes to have a historical marker initiated.” he told DPM.

Delaware Public Archives / Delaware Public Archives

The Brinkley family is still in the community to this day, family member Calmetta Brinkley helped lead the effort to create the marker.

“It started about five years ago, of course we had to get through COVID. Shortly thereafter, we started the process again and it takes a long time for them to process the historic markers. So, we had to wait and wait and just be patient. But we’re glad to see this day.” she said.

The Brinkley brothers served as guides through the Dover and Smyrna areas, which were dangerous for escaped slaves at that time.

Calmetta is an in-law member of the Brinkley family, and married Harry William Brinkley, who is a direct descendant of the Brinkley brothers.

The marker now stands near Caesar Rodney High School.