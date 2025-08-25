Dover Motor Speedway race weekend returns to May timeslot in 2026.

Dover Motor Speedway’s race weekend returns to a springtime date in 2026.

Following their first ever July race weekend, Dover Motor Speedway will host the NASCAR All-Star race for the first time in Speedway history next year.

And Dover Motor Speedway President and General Manager Mike Tatoian says it will happen in a familiar time slot.

“Our traditional spring race weekend was always in the middle of May, we’re moving back to what traditionally had been our race weekend for many, many, many years in the history of our track.” he told DPM.

This year's July date provided a unique opportunity for the Motor Speedway to inundate itself with the state’s summer tourism industry, and the mock beach attraction “Miles Beach” is something that Tatoian says will make a return in 2026.

“Miles Beach Right now, we’re planning on having that return. It was wildly successful. I think we would get a negative reaction from a lot of our fans if we didn’t bring it back.” he said.

Marketing wise, Tatoian says that the team will be finding ways to join in on the other large sports events happening around the same time, the 2026 FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star games will both take place that summer in Philadelphia

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series also returns to the Dover race weekend line-up in 2026. It hasn’t run on the Monster Mile since 2020.