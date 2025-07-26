Dover Motor Speedway calls its first July race day a success.

Dover Motor Speedway finished its first every July race weekend last week.

The July date marked the first time a race weekend overlapped with the Delaware State Fair, and the Speedway’s President and General Manager Mike Tatoian says the collaboration paid dividends.

“We had shuttles going back and forth to the fair, shuttles going back and forth to the beaches, and it certainly was beneficial for us.” he told DPM.

Tatoian says that those shuttles were sold out for the entire weekend.

The Speedway never releases exact numbers, but Tatoian said that all major metrics, things like attendance and sales, either met expectations or exceeded them this year.

“The fanzone, that’s where we probably take the most pride in providing entertainment for our fans outside the track and Miles Beach, which was sponsored by the Delaware State Tourism Office, was a great success” he said.

Miles Beach was a mock beach using over an acre’s worth of sand as part of the Speedway’s strategy to link themselves with broader summer tourism.

The Speedway reports that visitors hailed from all 50 states in the U.S., as well as some visitors from foreign countries.

The Delaware Motor Speedway management team plans to convene next week to begin preparation for next year's race.