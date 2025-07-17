This year's lone NASCAR race weekend in Dover is upon us

Race weekend in Dover means the roar of the engines returns today.

Race practice and qualifying for the General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series Race begins Friday at 1:40. The race itself gets the green flag at 5 pm.

Saturday practice and qualifying for the weekend’s Xfinity and Cup Series races begin at 11 am with the BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race starting at 4:30.

On Sunday, the weekend’s main event, the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race gets underway at 2pm. Grandstand gates open at 10 am.

Each day the Fan Zone and Miles Beach open several hours prior to the action on the Monster Mile.

This weekend is the first-ever racing action in July at Dover Motor Speedway, and it’s the only race weekend at the speedway this year.