Delaware 250 hands out $35,000 in grants

Delaware 250, the organization spearheading the state’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of US independence, gives out additional grants to organizations for their anniversary projects

Since its grant program was created, Delaware 250 has awarded over $300,000 to help the First State prepare to celebrate the semiquincentennial.

“Really, the purpose of these grants is recognizing that we have a milestone anniversary coming up next year and wanting to make sure that all of Delaware's historic sites and nonprofit organizations are ready to welcome visitors to the wonderful spaces that we have here in Delaware," says Delaware 250 Director Margaret Hughes.

This quarter, six organizations received nearly $35,000 in funding:



Coastal Concerts: For a Jazz Era musical event highlighting Lewes' history and contextualizing it within the arc of US history.

Delaware Museum of Nature and Science: For “Revolutionary Stories and Evolutionary Specimens,” an exhibition showcasing several Delaware state symbols and the stories behind them.

Duck Creek Historical Society: For interpretive signs documenting the history of the Town of Smyrna.

Rehoboth Art League: For two exhibits, “Art as Revolution,” and a show documenting the Art League's history.

Old Swedes Church: To clean and repair 12 Revolutionary War graves.

Rockwood Park and Museum: For “We, the People,” commissioning work from five contemporary artists inspired by historical portraiture at the museum.

“Delaware 250, for one thing, has been focusing on Delaware's long history," Hughes says. "We're grounded in the Revolutionary moment, but we're also thinking really broadly about all of the stories and experiences of Delawareans over our long, long history.”

Hughes says the grants reward organizations that dig deep into the state’s history and showcase sometimes-overlooked facets of the First State in the past and today.

“We want to make sure that we are encompassing all of what makes Delaware unique," she says. "One of the most important things when we're reviewing applications is looking at how concertedly applicants are really thinking thoughtfully about all of the different people who have contributed to Delaware's history.”