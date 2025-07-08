DNREC eases reservation rules on surf fishing

People who enjoy surf fishing on First State beaches will now be able to cast a line without a reservation at some sites.

DNREC announced Monday that, starting this Saturday, seven state beaches will no longer require surf fishing reservations on weekends and holidays.

Drive-on surf fishing has reached record levels in recent years, but not all of the state’s beaches are packed to capacity.

“After two years of data, looking at surveys from our users, talking to our staff, it was determined that the seven beaches that we identified weren't hitting capacity. There was plenty of room and we felt that we could remove that reservation component," says DNREC Division of Community Affairs Director Matthew Ritter.

The seven beaches where reservations are no longer required represent a sizable chunk of the state’s available fishing beaches.

“We're removing those seven out of that mix, which is about 64% of the total beaches that would be available for surf fishing, driving on for surf fishing," Ritter says.

The seven beaches being opened up without reservations are: Key Box, Conquest and Faithful Steward beaches at Delaware Seashore State Park; York, Middle and South beaches at Fenwick Island State Park; and Beach Plum Island north of Lewes.

Ritter says the changes are part of a process focused on protecting natural resources, but also making sure people can enjoy them.

“Our job is to manage the resources, which includes the recreational opportunities as well as our cultural natural resources," he says. "So we're always trying to figure out the best way to do it.”

Four other beaches still require reservations on weekends and holidays during the summer.