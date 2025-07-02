Independence Day fireworks bring challenges for some pets

While Independence Day fireworks shows may be fun for many humans, they can also be stressful for some pets.

Just like summer thunderstorms, the loud booms and bangs of fireworks can cause anxiety in some pets, especially dogs. Joanna Miller, Deputy Director of the state’s Office of Animal Welfare, says there are several signs that your dog is getting stressed out.

“Panting, shaking, nervousness, pulling back on the leash, trying to get away. These are all signs that they're just scared, they're terrified," she says.

Miller, a Licensed Veterinary Technician, says dogs tend to experience stress and fear from loud noises like fireworks more than cats do. Some dogs’ reactions can be extreme.

“We've seen dogs break through doors, break through windows because they don't understand what's going on and their natural reaction is just to get away from the noise," she says. "That's why putting them in their safe spot, whether it's a crate, bedroom or bathroom, is really important.”

If your dog is prone to anxiety, Miller says the best thing to do is to keep them indoors. While a consultation with a vet is useful in cases of extreme fright around fireworks, there are things you can do at home as well to mitigate the stress.

“Basically keep them inside, play a movie, something loud where they can't hear it. Go into the basement," Miller says. "And then whatever the vet recommends as far as medication or a thundershirt, that'll help also.”

Miller also recommends getting your pet licensed and microchipped, so that if it runs away, it can be returned home more easily. She adds that’s important advice year-round, not just on Independence Day.