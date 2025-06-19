Dover to celebrate Juneteenth on the Green on Saturday

Juneteenth on the Green in Dover returns for a third year this Saturday.

This year marks the 160th anniversary of Juneteenth, the nation’s oldest African-American holiday.

The event starts with a noon parade leading to Legislative Mall for the festival itself. Cleveland Wilson, who helped start the event three years ago, says the festival will have a lot to see, do, and eat.

“Lots of food, some games to play for the kids. There'll be a couple of information booths. There'll be pastors there to talk to people. There's one pastor that, every year, he gives free haircuts. Just a lot of fun, great music, entertainers, singers, dancers," Wilson says.

Wilson says one important part of the event is those information booths which help connect people in need with resources.

“Say it’s a kid, and they need to be able to go to college. We kind of hold their hand and help them to be able to go to college or get a job. Or help the homeless to find a place to stay tonight," Wilson says. "Those kinds of things, anything anybody needs, we try and connect them with the right people.”

He adds this year, the celebration has taken on new meaning, as diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives come under attack from the Trump administration.

“People want to hang on to their culture. They want to hang on to where they come from and things like that. So it's important in that way," Wilson says.

Juneteenth on the Green runs from noon until 7:00 pm Saturday.