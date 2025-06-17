The 38th annual Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is this week at Wilmington’s Rodney Square

Wilmington in June can mean one thing, the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is back at Rodney Square.

The 38th annual Clifford Brown Jazz Festival runs through Saturday featuring jazz performances from local, regional, national and international performers.

The festival is free and family friendly, and it will take place rain or shine, only if there is severe weather would a decision be made to delay any of the shows.

This year’s festival features free family drum circles, interactive music experiences and plenty of food.

The highlight is of course the music, and Wilmington’s Director of Cultural Affairs, Tina Betz says Saturday’s show will have a special theme.

"We very intentionally decided that on Saturday we would do all women. So it's an entirely women's lineup for Saturday,” said Betz. “One of the discussions that we frequently have when we go to conferences, especially music conferences, is how women are frequently either underrepresented or just overlooked when it comes to especially jazz."

Shows start at 4:45 in the afternoon through Friday and at 1 pm on Saturday, but Betz says there will also be post-show jam sessions.

"One of the requests that we've gotten in the past is, 'is there anything to do after the main stage performances end?' So we do accommodate that request by having late night jams at several locations this year," said Betz.

Those jam sessions get underway at 10:30 each night with the Wilmington Library, The Queen and Indigo Studios among the hosts.

For a full lineup of performers and other information just go to cliffordbrownjazzfest.org.