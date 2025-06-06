DSU and Norfolk State to face off in Philly in October

Delaware State University’s new football coach will take his team to familiar turf this fall.

Philadelphia Eagles legend DeSean Jackson took over the Hornets in December. This October - he will lead DSU to his old stomping grounds at Lincoln Financial Field to take on another Eagles legend, Michael Vick and his Norfolk State Spartans.

“I came to Delaware State University to start a new phase of my career with a unique institution that cares about its students and is helping to transform their futures,” said Jackson. “I know Coach Vick feels the same way at Norfolk State.

The October 30th contest will be an 8pm start at the Linc. The game was originally slated for Sat. November 1 at Alumni Stadium in Dover.

Jackson and Vick are the latest former NFL stars to try their hand at coaching at HBCUs - landing at rival programs in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Last season, Norfolk State went 4-8, while Delaware State finished with a 1-11 mark.

“While we are both excited about the game, this is more than that,” Norfolk State President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston and Delaware State President Dr. Tony Allen said in a joint statement. “It is an opportunity to showcase our talented students on and off the field, as well as the great many faculty, staff, and coaches whose work is a labor of love. The measure of this game’s success will be in the light it shines on the power of our HBCU community

Tickets go on sale June 17.