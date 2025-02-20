UD athletic director to step down

University of Delaware Athletic Director Chryssi Rawak is stepping down to become the CEO of USA Swimming.

Rawak has been UD’s athletic director for nine years, managing some of the biggest changes in program history - primarily the school’s transfer into Conference USA and the football team’s rise to the FBS, the upper echelon of college football, this year.

She also led an $38 million fundraising effort that led to the construction of the 90,000 square foot Whitney Athletic Center for UD student athletes.

During Rawak’s tenure, the Blue Hens won one national championship, and 27 team conference championships, while the program saw 22 consecutive semesters with an average athletic GPA of over 3.0 and five straight semesters with an GPA of over 3.2.

Senior deputy athletic director of revenue generation and sport administration Jordan Skolnick will step in as interim AD.

Rawak heads to USA Swimming - the governing body for competitive swimming in the US. Among its duties is the selection of the US Olympic swim team.

