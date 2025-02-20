Delaware State releases 2025 football schedule

Delaware State University announces its 2025 football schedule.

The season kicks off on August 28 with an in-state rivalry game against the University of Delaware in Newark. That game will mark the debut of DSU’s new head coach, former Philadelphia Eagles star DeSean Jackson.

Overall, the Hornets will play six home games and six road games.

The marquee match-up is a home game with MEAC rival Norfolk State and its new head coach - former NFL star, Michael Vick.

Non-conference match-ups include games against Coastal Athletic Association programs Albany and Monmouth as well as Division II programs Bowie State and Southern Connecticut. Southern Connecticut visits Dover for Homecoming on October 11.

Last year, the Hornets went 1-11 overall and winless in the MEAC, leading to the firing of then-head coach Lee Hull and Jackson’s subsequent hiring.