UD releases 2025 football schedule

The University of Delaware has announced its 2025 football schedule - - the team’s first season in the upper division of college football and in a new conference - Conference USA

The season kicks off Thursday night August 28 against Delaware State and its new coach, former Philadelphia Eagle DeSean Jackson.

That’s followed by a Saturday, September 6 contest against another former NFL star turned coach, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Hens’ first CUSA game is at Florida International on Saturday Sept 20th. UD's first league home game is a Friday night contest against Western Kentucky, October 3.

Overall, UD will play 8 CUSA conference games and four non-conference games. The Blue Hens are not eligible to play in the Conference USA conference championship game in their first year.

Six of UD's 2025 matchups will be home games, including Homecoming against Louisiana Tech on November 8.

This is the first season that UD will be playing in the Football Bowl Subdivision, putting it in the same category as the largest schools in the NCAA. Delaware is not bowl-eligible in this first year, except as a last-resort option . That's triggered if Delaware has six wins and not enough other teams have the necessary qualifications to be bowl eligible.