© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UD releases 2025 football schedule

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published February 6, 2025 at 3:18 PM EST
Donna McBride
/
University of Delaware

The University of Delaware has announced its 2025 football schedule - - the team’s first season in the upper division of college football and in a new conference - Conference USA

The season kicks off Thursday night August 28 against Delaware State and its new coach, former Philadelphia Eagle DeSean Jackson.

That’s followed by a Saturday, September 6 contest against another former NFL star turned coach, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Hens’ first CUSA game is at Florida International on Saturday Sept 20th. UD's first league home game is a Friday night contest against Western Kentucky, October 3.

Overall, UD will play 8 CUSA conference games and four non-conference games. The Blue Hens are not eligible to play in the Conference USA conference championship game in their first year.

Six of UD's 2025 matchups will be home games, including Homecoming against Louisiana Tech on November 8.

This is the first season that UD will be playing in the Football Bowl Subdivision, putting it in the same category as the largest schools in the NCAA. Delaware is not bowl-eligible in this first year, except as a last-resort option . That's triggered if Delaware has six wins and not enough other teams have the necessary qualifications to be bowl eligible.
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny